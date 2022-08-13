Ramsar tag for 75 Indian wetlands on 75th year of Independence

The Ramsar list aims at “developing and maintaining an international network of wetlands which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits”.

Of the 11 sites, four are in Tamil Nadu, three in Odisha, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

A total of 26 sites were added to the Ramsar list from 1982 to 2013. Since 2014, 49 sites have bagged the coveted tag. Twenty-eight Indian sites have been declared wetlands of international importance this year itself.