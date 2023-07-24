Rana urges LG to establish Sanskrit University in Jammu

New Delhi, July 24: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to establish a Sanskrit university in Jammu.
According to a press release, he underscoring the crucial need of promoting and preserving Dev Vani Sanskrit to enlighten the generations about their glorious heritage and ethos. Senior BJP leader urged Lieutenant Governor to take with the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development the popular demand of establishing a Sanskrit University in the Utterbaini area of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Establishment of a Sanskrit University in this part of the country will be in consonance with India’s rich heritage, which will also encourage scholars to carry out research and disseminate most valued ancient literature and scriptures to wider audiences,” Rana said while supporting the memorandum formulated by Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Vedic Sanasthan Trust for consideration of the government the issue pertaining to establishing Open Sanskrit University in Jammu.
Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailash Jyotish Vedic Sanathan Trust met Rana and State BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta in New Delhi and said that due to the lack of Sanskrit institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, Sanskrit students are not getting enough opportunities and facilities, especially the students of hilly and remote areas. He stressed the need for establishing Sanskrit Department in every institution in which subjects like Kashmir Shaivism, Shakta Paddhati, Siddhant Jyotish, Sanskrit grammar, Sanskrit literature like Mammat, Kalhan, Vilan etc. are included in the form of specialisation.