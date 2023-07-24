Rana urges LG to establish Sanskrit University in Jammu

According to a press release, he underscoring the crucial need of promoting and preserving Dev Vani Sanskrit to enlighten the generations about their glorious heritage and ethos. Senior BJP leader urged Lieutenant Governor to take with the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development the popular demand of establishing a Sanskrit University in the Utterbaini area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Establishment of a Sanskrit University in this part of the country will be in consonance with India’s rich heritage, which will also encourage scholars to carry out research and disseminate most valued ancient literature and scriptures to wider audiences,” Rana said while supporting the memorandum formulated by Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Vedic Sanasthan Trust for consideration of the government the issue pertaining to establishing Open Sanskrit University in Jammu.