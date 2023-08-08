Ransomware ecosystem evolving with wide range of attack campaigns: MHA

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the House in a written reply to a member when asked whether the government is aware of underlined threats emanating from cyber criminals using the dark net, metaverse, deep fakes, ransomware and toolkit-based misinformation for campaigns in the country.

Noting that the policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users; the MoS for Home said, "The Government is fully cognizant of various cyber security threats and has taken various steps to counter such threats."