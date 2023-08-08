Ransomware ecosystem evolving with wide range of attack campaigns: MHA

New Delhi, Aug 8: Ransomware ecosystem is evolving with a wide range of attack campaigns and cyber threat actors are exploiting known vulnerabilities, compromised credentials of Remote Access services and phishing campaigns for gaining access into the infrastructure of organisations, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the House in a written reply to a member when asked whether the government is aware of underlined threats emanating from cyber criminals using the dark net, metaverse, deep fakes, ransomware and toolkit-based misinformation for campaigns in the country.
Noting that the policies of the government are aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet for its users; the MoS for Home said, "The Government is fully cognizant of various cyber security threats and has taken various steps to counter such threats."
He said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”, and that specific data in this regard is not maintained by NCRB.
However, the Minister said, "ransomware ecosystem is evolving with a wide range of attack campaigns."