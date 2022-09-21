Ratan Tata, others join as trustees of PM CARES Fund

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired its meeting which was also attended by newly-nominated trustees Justice K T Thomas, former deputy Lok Sabha speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata, the PMO said on Wednesday.

Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.