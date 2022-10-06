RBI directs credit information companies to appoint internal ombudsman

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has directed all the credit information companies to appoint an internal ombudsman by April 1, 2023.

The RBI, in its Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies, on August 5, 2022 had called for bringing credit information companies under the internal ombudsman framework to strengthen and improve the efficiency of the internal grievance redressal mechanisms.

According to the central bank, the internal ombudsman shall be either a retired or a serving officer, not below the rank of deputy general manager or equivalent in any financial sector regulatory body, credit information companies, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) or bank, with necessary skills and experience of at least seven years in banking, non-banking finance, financial sector regulation or supervision, credit information, or consumer protection.