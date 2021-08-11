RBU introduces 50 new job-oriented courses

According to a statement issued here, the RayatBahra University is also opening on its campus a Defense Preparatory Academy (DPA) for youth who are interested in joining Indian Armed Forces.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor of the RayatBahra University, Vice-Chancellor DrParvinder Singh and Gurinder Singh Bahra, Vice-President of the RayatBahra Group of Institutions, disclosed this in an interaction with media persons here today.

“Listing some of the new courses, they said that the School of Medical and Allied Sciences had introduced Masters in Public Health, Masters in Physiotherapy, Masters in Sports Physiotherapy Masters in Sports Nutrition, and B Sc Cardiovascular Technology, M Sc in Radiology & Imaging Technology, Dialysis Technology, Operation Theater &Anaesthesia Technology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Diploma Medical Lab Technology,” the statement reads.

Speaking about the programmes to be offered at the Defense Preparatory Academy, Lt. Gen KJ Singh, chief patron said that there would be three types of programmes at the academy. The Long-term programme would be for boys who want to join National Defense Academy (NDA). These boys will complete their CBSE +2 through RayatBahra International School and their NDA preparation through the DPA.

He said that this academy faculty will be 100 percent retired officers from the Indian Armed Forces.

“Elaborating on the new job-oriented programmes being started from this academic session, Gurvinder Singh Bahra said that in the School of Hotel Management MBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management, PG Diploma in Travel and Tourism, and Hospitality Management had been started. These courses have immense job potential and the passing out students can hope to get placements on completion of their course. The School of Engineering has introduced M Tech in Geotechnical Engineering, Highway and Transportation, and Construction Technology and Management. Similarly, the Computer Science and Engineering department has started a Certificate course in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Data Science, Android Development, and Full Stack Development,” it added.