Re-opening of Sharda Peeth, PoK pilgrimage | Dr Karan Singh writes to PM Modi

In a letter a copy of which has been received by Save Sharda Committee also, Dr Karan Singh has suggested that initially three persons of the Committee may be allowed to PoK and start some pooja there on a sacred occasion.

Earlier, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir called on Dr Karan Sigh in New Delhi and briefed him about the recent Sharda Puja and other developments at LoC Teetwal Kashmir. The delegation was led by Ravinder Pandita, Head of the committee, who presented a Sharda Shawl and portrait of Sharda Peeth PoK to Dr Singh.