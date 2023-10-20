Re-opening of Sharda Peeth, PoK pilgrimage | Dr Karan Singh writes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 20: Former Sadr-e-Riyasat Dr Karan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for re-opening of Sharda Peeth PoK on the lines of Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan.
In a letter a copy of which has been received by Save Sharda Committee also, Dr Karan Singh has suggested that initially three persons of the Committee may be allowed to PoK and start some pooja there on a sacred occasion.
Earlier, Save Sharda Committee Kashmir called on Dr Karan Sigh in New Delhi and briefed him about the recent Sharda Puja and other developments at LoC Teetwal Kashmir. The delegation was led by Ravinder Pandita, Head of the committee, who presented a Sharda Shawl and portrait of Sharda Peeth PoK to Dr Singh.
The Committee had apprised him of condition of temples particularly in the valley and requested him to write to PM for reopening of Sharda Peeth pilgrimage. “On this occasion, Ravinder Pandita, Head and Founder of Sharda committee presented pious soil and shila of Sarvagnya Sharda Peeth PoK got through civil society members of PoK to him. Dr Karan Singh lauded the efforts of civil society initiative taken by Save Sharda Committee, the press release said.
Ravinder Pandita, head of Save Sharda committee, has thanked Dr Karan Singh for taking interest in reviving the pilgrimage to Sharda peeth.