‘Ready to fight elections’

Referring to the recent catastrophe that has left the Shiv Sena emasculated after an internal revolt, Thackeray, who quit last month as CM, said the common masses “don’t like these (political) games”.

“The people are asking the same questions - why they (the rebels) behave like this even when the party gave them so many posts... did so much for them. So many women activists had tears in their eyes yesterday. I thank the masses from the bottom of my heart,” said the Sena chief.