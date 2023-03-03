Record 14 women elected to Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Assemblies

The highest number of nine women were elected to the Tripura assembly followed by three in Meghalaya and two in Nagaland.

Scripting history in 60 years of statehood, two women, Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), was for the first time elected to the Nagaland assembly from Western Angami and Dimapur-III assembly constituencies respectively.