Recruitment to IRMS to be made through specially designed examination

New Delhi, Dec 2: Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) to be conducted by the UPSC from the year 2023 onwards.
The IRMSE will be a two-tier examination- a preliminary Screening Examination, followed by a main written Examination and interview.
For screening a suitable number of candidates for the 2nd stage of the Examination, viz, IRMS (Main) Written Examination, all eligible candidates shall be required to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) Examination.
The IRMS (Main) Examination will consist of 4 papers.