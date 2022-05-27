‘Reform, perform, transform define today’s governance’

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said reform, perform and transform mantra define today’s governance in the country.

He said during the last eight years, the government with the political willpower brought reforms and they yielded results on the ground due to people’s participation.

He said this while addressing 20th anniversary celebrations and graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme of Class of 2022 at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

Addressing students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses of the ISB, he said that while the need for reform was always felt in the country, there was always a lack of political willpower.