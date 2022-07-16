Regional, local languages should be promoted in proceedings at lower, high courts: Law Minister

Jaipur: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday asserted that regional and local languages should be promoted in proceedings at lower and high courts.

The minister said mother tongue should not be considered lesser than English and asserted that he does not subscribe to the view that a lawyer should get more respect, cases or fees only because he speaks more in English.

He also said that no court should be only for the privileged and the doors of justice should be open for all, equally.