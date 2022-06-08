‘Regional parties have turned into family outfits’

Kolkata: Regional parties throughout the country have turned into meagre family outfits for whom politics is not a medium to serve people but self-interests, BJP national president, JP Nadda said here on Wednesday.

“Take the example of West Bengal. The ruling party in the state, Trinamool Congress, has become a family outfit of ‘aunt and her nephew’. So are the cases in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where first the father, and then his son managed the affairs of the biggest regional political forces in these two states. In Kashmir, it is the affair of the father and daughter. Similar things are happening in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana,” Nadda said while addressing the state executive body of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.