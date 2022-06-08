‘Regional parties have turned into family outfits’

Kolkata: Regional parties throughout the country have turned into meagre family outfits for whom politics is not a medium to serve people but self-interests, BJP national president, JP Nadda said here on Wednesday.
“Take the example of West Bengal. The ruling party in the state, Trinamool Congress, has become a family outfit of ‘aunt and her nephew’. So are the cases in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where first the father, and then his son managed the affairs of the biggest regional political forces in these two states. In Kashmir, it is the affair of the father and daughter. Similar things are happening in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana,” Nadda said while addressing the state executive body of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.
“Similarly, the Congress from a family outfit of ‘mother and son’ has become an outfit of ‘sister and brother’. So you should feel lucky that you are associated with BJP where such family affairs do not happen,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, he dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that the Central government is holding back legitimate dues of the state.
“The West Bengal government has not sent the details of statements on expenditure or utilization certificates of the central funds that they received. Had the Union government released fresh funds without receiving the statements of expenditures of the previous funds it would have done an unethical thing. The motive of the state government is clear. Give funds but do not demand accounts of expenditure,” Nadda said.