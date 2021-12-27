Registration for teens’ vaccination to begin from Jan 1

The registration process will begin from January 1 for teens using their Aadhar Card. He informed that those who do not have Aadhar Cards can register with their school IDs. One more option for the vaccine registration has been made available on the app. All options will be operational from January 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday, had announced that the vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 will start from January 3.