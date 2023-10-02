Regulation proposed to bar pilots, flight attendants from using perfume

New Delhi: A newly-proposed regulation in India could take action against pilots who use perfume, a media report said.

The office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees the country’s aviation industry, recently proposed an update to its bylaws regarding alcohol consumption, CNN reported.

There is already reference to things other than alcoholic drinks that could cause a positive breath test, namely mouthwash, in the guidelines. However, a new section specifically mentions perfume, the report said.

It reads: “No crew member shall consume any drug/formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/tooth gel/perfume or any such product which has alcoholic content. This may result into positive breath analyser test.”

The text continues: “Any crew member who is undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment.”