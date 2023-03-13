‘Relations with China ‘complex’, Pakistan engages in hostile agenda to vilify India’

In its annual report for 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs has been critical of both its neighbouring countries for their efforts to disrupt peace along India’s northern and western borders.

“India’s engagement with China is complex. Chinese attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector starting from April-May 2020 have disturbed the peace and tranquility along the LAC. These have been met with an appropriate response from the Indian armed forces,” the report said.