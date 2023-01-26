Republic Day: Marching contingents display India's military might

It showcased the Indian Navy's multi-dimensional capabilities, Nari Shakti and indigenously designed and built assets under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.



The major part of the tableau was showcasing the 'Make in India' initiative of the Navy. A model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship was also on display along with a Dhruv helicopter deployed by Marine Commandos. Models of indigenous Kalvari class submarines were displayed on the sides. The rear part of the tableau was displaying models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under the IDEX-SPRINT Challenge.



The Indian Air Force contingent led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy consisted of 144 airmen and four officers. The tableau of the Air Force, designed on the theme 'The Power of the Indian Air Force Beyond Borders', displayed a revolving globe.



It highlighted the progress of the IAF, enabling it to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as well as conduct exercises with friendly countries.



Light Combat Aircraft Tejas MK-II, Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachanda', Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft Netra and C-295 Transport Aircraft were also displayed here. The tableau also displayed a team of Garudas in combat gear with laser designation equipment and specialist weapons.

