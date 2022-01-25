Republic Day parade all set to showcase India’s military might

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the nation in celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26).

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on Wednesday and for the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.