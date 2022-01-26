Republic Day passes peacefully in Northeast
Guwahati: Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully in the Northeast, with colourful parades and functions held in all state capitals, amidst hopes for a lasting peace in the region long-plagued by militancy.
Most state Governors and chief ministers spoke of bringing to fruition talks to resolve the many border disputes between the states and highlighted the progress in peace talks being held with militant groups.
After a turbulent winter which saw several bomb blasts and militant attacks in Manipur, Meghalaya and elsewhere, a peaceful Republic Day with many militant organisations including Assam's ULFA (I) shunning their traditional `bandh' calls, was seen as a sign that work on peace pacts in various states was finally paying off.
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said while hoisting the Tri-Colour in Guwahati, pointed out that work on resolving the Assam-Meghalaya border conflict was nearing fruition with committees submitting their reports for six areas of difference during the first phase to Chief Ministers of both the states."
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his Republic Day speech at Shillong pledged to resolve the border dispute in its entirety. We will work to ensure that the remaining 6 areas of differences are also followed (up) with, he said.
We (the state government) have laid the foundation and Meghalaya will become one of the top 10 states in the country in the next 10 years. We will do it, Sangma added in his rousing speech.
Mukhi also pointed out that since the border clash between the armed police of Assam and Mizoram, the two states - Assam and Mizoram have signed a joint resolution at Aizawl on August 5, 2021, following which all out efforts are being made to normalize movement of traffic between the states.
Talks are also on with other states to settle the long running boundary between the states, the Governor indicated.