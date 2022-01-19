Republic Day|Restrictions imposed on charter flights, non-scheduled commercial flights operating from Delhi

No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10.15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.

On Republic Day itself, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.