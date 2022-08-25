Research, innovation should be made a 'way of living': PM Modi

The prime minister said India is making rapid strides by keeping its faith in the young population and noted that the country's innovation index ranking has gone up.

The number of patents in the last eight years has gone up by seven times and the count of unicorns has gone beyond 100, Modi said.

"From agriculture to drones, the youth can work on innovations across sectors. I urge the youth to look at innovations not just for India but for countries around the world. We need to take affordable, sustainable and innovative solutions to the world," he said.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) has become an excellent example of public participation and the young innovators are the flag-bearers of the "Jai Anusandhan" call made by him on Independence Day, the prime minister said.

SIH, which started in 2017, is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organisations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

More than 15,000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centres to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale.

Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher educational institutions are tackling 476 problem statements from across 53 Union ministries in the finale.

These include optical character recognition of temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari scripts, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled risk monitoring system in the cold supply chain for perishable food items, high-resolution 3D model of terrain, and infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster-stricken areas.