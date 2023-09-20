‘Reservation Bill a post-dated cheque drawn from crashing bank’

She also lambasted the BJP for disrespecting elected women members and said that this is their mindset.

Speaking on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sule, who is a MP from Baramati parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, said: “I stand on behalf of the NCP in full support of this (Women's Reservation) bill. But there are a few points that I would like to raise or seek clarification from the government.” She said that unless we have delimitation and census till then we will not get it (Women’s Reservation Bill) this is what we have understood so far.