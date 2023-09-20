‘Reservation Bill a post-dated cheque drawn from crashing bank’

New Delhi, Sep 20: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and quoted Mahatma Gandhi words saying the quota bill is like a 'post-dated cheque drawn from a crashing bank'.
She also lambasted the BJP for disrespecting elected women members and said that this is their mindset.
Speaking on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sule, who is a MP from Baramati parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, said: “I stand on behalf of the NCP in full support of this (Women's Reservation) bill. But there are a few points that I would like to raise or seek clarification from the government.” She said that unless we have delimitation and census till then we will not get it (Women’s Reservation Bill) this is what we have understood so far.
“Then what is this special session. We could have done it in winter session. We could have had other discussion, there is drought in this country and why the session cannot discuss drought. This is hoodwinking,” she said.
“My question to the government is that the date of the delimitation and census is indeterminate. So is the Women’s Reservation depended on two indeterminate?” she asked.
Slamming the government she said that when the Cripps Mission was offered to Mahatma Gandhi, he had said that it is like a post dated cheque drawn from a crashing bank. “That’s what I felt when I see this,” she said.
“I want some clarification from the BJP, which I felt in my emotions that BJP was taking the anticipatory bail by making him (Nishikant Dubey) lead from the front in the debate. “He (Nishikant Dubey) had yesterday said that now they will demand for the reservation of SC, ST and OBC in the Women’s Reservation Bill. Why cannot we demand, why cannot opposition raise this? Let’s make a Constitutional amendments, it is a special session and send a message to the nation that we are committed to the SC, ST and OBC and if they have other view they must tell the nation,” she said.