Reservation for women | Bill game changer for women empowerment: Devender Singh Rana

Devender Rana congratulated all women irrespective of their political leanings on the historic passage of the bill with unprecedented support and said their proactive role in active politics will bring about harmony in the public discourse and motivate generations to work for the betterment of the nation with renewed vigour. In the changing times, the role of women is becoming all the more imperative in shaping the destiny of the nation that is at the threshold of becoming Vishwaguru, given its stature in the comity of nations and advancement in various fields like economy, infra-development, science and technology etc, he said.

Senior BJP leader referred to the progress registered by India under Narendra Modi, saying the world is watching with envy the economic progression despite the gloomy pandemic, making it possible to stand at number five in the global economy. Now the nation is marching with much more confidence to stand among the first three economic powers of the world, he said, adding that this can happen only under decisive and visionary leadership.