Reservation for women | Bill game changer for women empowerment: Devender Singh Rana

Jodhpur, Sep 27: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that the just passed women reservation bill is a game changer for their empowerment by paving way for nearly half of India’s population in the decision making.
Addressing Mahila Sammelan in the city, as part of the BJP’s campaign for ensuing elections to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Rana said the historical legislation demonstrates the strong political will and deep urge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower the women, who constitute nearly half of the country’s population.
He said the landmark event in the political history of India will go a long way in giving wings to the urges and aspirations of women, who can fix priorities, influence decisions and put an end to gender discrimination. This is yet another major decision in a series of steps like entry of women in the officer cadre of the armed forces taken by the BJP during its over nine years rule under Prime Minister Modi. It is a step forward towards giving women their due they deserved for a long time, he added.
Devender Rana congratulated all women irrespective of their political leanings on the historic passage of the bill with unprecedented support and said their proactive role in active politics will bring about harmony in the public discourse and motivate generations to work for the betterment of the nation with renewed vigour. In the changing times, the role of women is becoming all the more imperative in shaping the destiny of the nation that is at the threshold of becoming Vishwaguru, given its stature in the comity of nations and advancement in various fields like economy, infra-development, science and technology etc, he said.
Senior BJP leader referred to the progress registered by India under Narendra Modi, saying the world is watching with envy the economic progression despite the gloomy pandemic, making it possible to stand at number five in the global economy. Now the nation is marching with much more confidence to stand among the first three economic powers of the world, he said, adding that this can happen only under decisive and visionary leadership.
Rana called upon the Nari Shakhti to stand and unite for realizing the dream of the Prime Minister, who wants them to make a mark in every field. Women are second to none and this has been proved time and again. Now that they are getting empowered politically, the day is not far when the world will see how the country is transforming with women taking the lead role in shaping its destiny.