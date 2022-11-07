Reservation now for 7 decades, shouldn’t continue for ‘an indefinite period’: SC

Justice Trivedi said it cannot be gainsaid that the age-old caste system in India was responsible for the origination of the reservation system in the country and it was introduced to correct the historical injustice faced by the persons belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes and to provide them with a level playing field to compete with the persons belonging to the forward classes.

“However, at the end of seventy-five years of our independence, we need to revisit the system of reservation in the larger interest of the society as a whole, as a step forward towards transformative constitutionalism,” she said in her separate judgment.

Justice Pardiwala said reservation is not an end but a means - a means to secure social and economic justice. He added that reservation should not be allowed to become a vested interest and the real solution, however, lies in eliminating the causes that have led to the social, educational and economic backwardness of the weaker sections of the community.

“This exercise of eliminating the causes started immediately after the Independence i.e., almost seven decades back and it still continues... As larger percentages of backward class members attain acceptable standards of education and employment, they should be removed from the backward categories so that the attention can be paid toward those classes which genuinely need help,” he said in his separate judgment.