‘Reshuffle of Union Cabinet likely this month’

In 2023, nine states and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir are slated to go for polls, and the BJP is preparing for a high-octane battle in Karnataka and Telangana while Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are also pitched to see keen contests.

Sources say that top BJP leadership is contemplating a change in Madhya Pradesh but there is no confirmation yet on the same, but in the reshuffle, new faces from Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan could enter the Union Council of Ministers.