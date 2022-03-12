Resolution of eastern Ladakh row will facilitate bilateral relations: India-China joint statement

"The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the joint statement said.

"They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," it said.

It further said: "The reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations"