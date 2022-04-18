Respond to queries of Centre on implementation of RERA rules: SC to States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Chief Secretaries of all the States to respond to the queries raised by the Centre on implementation of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (RERA) Act, 2016 rules in their jurisdiction.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that in March 2022 the Centre has written to all the States seeking certain information with regard to the agreement of sales rules notified under the RERA Act and their compliance but only five States have so far responded to it.

In order to facilitate the exercise carried out by the Union of India, we direct all the chief secretaries to respond to the queries raised with RERA rules on or before May 15 , the bench said.