Responsible nations should call out international terrorism, says India

"This continues. Foreign nationals have been victims there as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in 26/11 attacks," Bagchi said in the statement.

He further said that when "states don't recognise such dangers because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it and do grave injustice to victims of terrorism".

Bagchi's statement came in response to media queries on comments about the Kashmir issue at the recent press conference by the German and Pakistani foreign ministers.