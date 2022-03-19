Restore India's glorious tradition in education sector: VP Naidu

Haridwar: Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for restoring India's glorious tradition in the education sector by revisiting ancient teaching-learning systems and traditional knowledge to make them relevant to the present times.
Naidu also expressed his happiness over "National Education Policy's attempt to Indianise our education system", and expressed strong disapproval of the mentality that considers everything Indian as inferior.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the South Asia Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR), the Vice President lamented that India's famed, age-old education system was severely dented by centuries of foreign rule.
He said that prolonged colonial rule deprived large sections, including women, of education and only a small elite class had access to formal education.
"It is necessary to provide quality education to all, only then can our education be inclusive and democratic," he said.
Emphasising the need to re-connect with our roots, the Vice President wanted the family elders to spend more time with the young children so that the latter can better imbibe our rich cultural values and traditions.
He also advised the youngsters to spend time with nature and called it as the best teacher.
Stressing the importance of mother tongue in our lives, the Vice President exhorted the youth to practice, propagate and promote their mother tongues.