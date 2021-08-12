Restore J&K’s statehood by year-end: R Manch

In a statement, the forum said it is seriously concerned over the situation following the “questionable actions” of the Union government on August 5, 2019 when it annulled provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“These actions, and the utterly undemocratic manner in which they were taken, have caused a deep sense of hurt, humiliation and betrayal in the minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Rashtra Manch, whose convenors are Shahid Siddiqui and Sudheendra Kulkarni.

The Modi government took these decisions without any consultation with the people, it alleged. Lakhs of youth have lost employment and there has been a worrisome increase in suicides among young people, it claimed.

The Rashtra Manch also alleged that all the rationalisations given by the government to justify its drastic actions and all the promises of ushering in a Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ have proved to be “hollow”. The forum demanded that the prime minister should announce in his speech on Independence Day that full statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the end of 2021.