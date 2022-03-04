Retired employee should not be made to suffer: SC

The apex court said interest be paid on the delayed payment, subject to the final decision that may be taken by the government on the objections to the enquiry report in the matter, and it will be open for the college to recover the same from the person who is held responsible for the delay.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the retired associate professor against the October last year order of the Madras High Court which had disposed of his plea observing that it is ultimately for the government to take an appropriate decision in the matter based on the enquiry report.