Rich nations have no right to dictate their solutions to others: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that rich nations have no right to dictate their solutions to nations in need of support.

While participating in the Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru, Singh stated, "There are nations which are richer, scientifically or technologically and more advanced than others. But, it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support."

This top down approach towards solving the problems is not desired in the long run. Often it leads to debt-trap, reaction from the local population, conflict and so on.

That is why, the focus should be on providing assistance in terms of building of institutions and capacities so that the bottom of solutions can come up originally in accord with the ethos of the nations being assisted, the Minister stated.