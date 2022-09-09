Right from J&K to Tamil Nadu, we will battle against dynastic rule: JP Nadda

Nadda further accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of robbing the state's citizens and turning it into an "ATM of the Congress party" while speaking to a convention of booth-level party members at Science College Ground in Raipur, the state's capital.

Nadda advised party members to spread the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the booth level and inform people of the projects being carried out under the latter's leadership. Nadda is on his first visit to the Congress-ruled state since taking office as the BJP national president.