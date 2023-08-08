Right to choose gender vests with individuals, not courts: Kerala HC

Although doctors advised genital reconstruction, they refused to actually go ahead with the surgery without orders from a competent court. In a judgment dealing with the issues faced by intersex persons, the court went through the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the NALSA case and observed, "If democracy is based on recognition of the individuality and dignity of man, the right of a human being to choose his/her sex or gender identity, which is one of the most basic aspects of self-determination, dignity and freedom, has to be recognised. Conversely, intervention with an individual's right to choose sex or identity will definitely be an intrusion into that person's privacy and an affront to his/her dignity and freedom."

On a reading of the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the Court noted, "It is beyond cavil that the right to choose gender is vested with the individual concerned and no one else, not even the court."