Rijiju takes issue with Chidambaram’s tweet over SC’s demonitisation decision

“Please do not misinform our citizens,” Rijiju tweeted.

Chidambaram, in his tweet, said that even though we are “obliged” to accept the law, “it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all”.

In response, Rijiju said that the Congress attempt “to twist the issue and misinform the people is exposed”. “Their malicious efforts to undo the legitimate action of an elected Govt won’t succeed and P. Chidambaram fails again,” he posted.