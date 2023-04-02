Rioters will be hanged upside down, if BJP comes to power in 2025: Amit Shah 

Shah also claimed that riots have never happened in the BJP government.

While addressing a rally in Hisua block in Bihar’s Nawada district, Shah said that riots have taken place in Bihar’s Sasaram and Nalanda districts.

“I have a programme in Sasaram to celebrate the birth anniversary of Samrat Ashok but it was unfortunate that I did not go there. The situation is not normal in Sasaram. Firing took place on the day of the Ram Navami march. I apologise to the people of Sasaram and also promise them that I will return for a rally at that place,” Shah said.