Rioters will be hanged upside down, if BJP comes to power in 2025: Amit Shah 

Patna, Apr 2: Days after communal violence was reported from Sasaram and Nalanda in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that rioters will be hanged upside down, if BJP comes to power in the state in 2025.
Shah also claimed that riots have never happened in the BJP government.
While addressing a rally in Hisua block in Bihar’s Nawada district, Shah said that riots have taken place in Bihar’s Sasaram and Nalanda districts.
“I have a programme in Sasaram to celebrate the birth anniversary of Samrat Ashok but it was unfortunate that I did not go there. The situation is not normal in Sasaram. Firing took place on the day of the Ram Navami march. I apologise to the people of Sasaram and also promise them that I will return for a rally at that place,” Shah said.
“After the violence in Sasaram and Nalanda, I contacted the Bihar governor and raised concern about the law and order situation of these two places but JD-U national president Lalan Singh felt bad. The Nitish Kumar government has failed over the law and order situation in these two places. As I am a Union Home Minister and Bihar is a part of our country, I have to be concerned about it,” Shah said.
“We never do the politics of votes. If our government is formed in the Centre in 2024 and the BJP government in Bihar in 2025, we will hang the rioters upside down. Bihar is burning due to riots. I pray to God that the situation normalises soon,” he said.
“I want to tell you that half of the JD-U MPs are knocking on the door of the BJP but I want to make it clear that the alliance will never happen with Nitish Kumar in future. The door of the BJP for Nitish Kumar is closed forever and no one should remain in confusion that BJP would allow him inside the NDA post-2024 Lok Sabha election. We will not go with Nitish Kumar who is responsible for poisoning society on the basis of castes and Lalu Prasad Yadav who is known as the leader of corruption. The government of Mahagathbandhan will fall before the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” Shah said.