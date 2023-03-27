Rising Covid cases may lead to surge in hospitalisation, ICU stays: Doctors

New Delhi: The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country can lead to an increase in hospitalisation, ICU stays and demand for oxygen, health experts said on Monday.

India on Monday recorded 1,805 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the data issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country has now crossed the 10,000 mark, after a span of 134 days.

"Currently, there is no increase in hospitalisation so far as the Covid-19 new strain is concerned. But yes, if the number rises further, it might be a possibility that the burden comes to hospitalisation and oxygen demand and ICU stays can really increase," Rahul Sharma, Additional Director, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Noida, told IANS.