Road rage case: Judge directs Muslim man to plant two trees and pray five times a day

“According to me, giving appropriate warning means, to give an understanding that the crime had been committed, the accused has been proven guilty and he remembers the same so that he does not repeat the offence again,” the order said.

The court noted that since the offence was committed near the Sonapura Masjid premises it would be appropriate for Khan to plant the trees there and care for them. Also, since he had admitted he was a devout Muslim but was unable to find the time for prayers, offering a five-time namaz for 21 days would be appropriate, reported Live Law.

The court held Khan guilty under IPC Section 323 and acquitted him of the other charges.