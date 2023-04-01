Road rage case: Navjot Sidhu walks out of jail after 317 days

Patiala (Punjab): After remaining behind bars for 317 days at a jail in his hometown Patiala in a 1988 road rage case, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who lost more than 30 kg weight during the sentence, on Saturday evening walked out of the jail and slammed both the state AAP government and the Central BJP government.

Donning a black turban and a Pathani suit with a blue jacket, former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu, who was released prematurely with a remission of 45 days in his prison term, said he was told that he would be released by 11.45 a.m.

He got a rousing reception from his supporters, who had been desperately awaiting his release since morning.

Chanting “Navjot Sidhu zindabad”, party senior leaders comprising Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla and former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri, Sukhwinder Danny and Sunil Dutti were present among hundreds of fans and sympathisers.