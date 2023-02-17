Ropeway to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine | Trek to take 6 mins instead of 6 hours

Officials said that after completion, the ropeway - starting at Tarakote and finishing at Sanjichat, close to the temple - would decrease the journey to just six minutes for yatris from the current 5 to 6 hours of trekking.

The government expects the project to be completed within 3 years.

The shrine already has a ropeway from the temple in Trikuta Hills to the Bhairon Temple on another hilltop, which was inaugurated two years ago.