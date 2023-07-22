Rozgar Mela | PM Modi distributes 70,000 job letters

The Prime Minister, while addressing the appointees on the occasion, said, “During the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country.”

He said that the next 25 years are very important for India.

“Today every expert is saying that in a few years, India will be in the world’s top three economies. This means employment opportunities and citizen’s per capita income will increase,” PM Modi added.