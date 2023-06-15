Rs 500 crore contract to strengthen Indian Army’s communication system

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s communication system will be strengthened further.

According to the Ministry of Defence, around Rs 500 crore is being spent on the procurement of equipment for better performance of the communication system of the Army.

The ministry said that it has inked a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited, Hyderabad, on Thursday for the procurement of 1,035 5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication equipment containers.

ICOMM is a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), which is one of the largest infrastructure companies in India. It began operations in 1989 and provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions in the fields of defence, power, telecom and solar space.

The value of the contract under ‘Buy (Indian) Category’ is nearly Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current financial year (2023-24), the ministry said.