Rs 64K Cr investment proposal for J&K, Rs 25K Cr already received: MHA

Srinagar, Dec 13: Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that J&K government has reported investment proposal to the tune of Rs 64,000 crore of which over Rs 2,500 crore has already been received.

"Rs 840.55 crore investment has came in 2017-18, Rs 590.97 crore investment in 2018-19, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22," Rai while informing the parliament said.