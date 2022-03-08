‘RS, LS to resume simultaneous functioning from 11 am on March 14’

According to the sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Tuesday and discussed the seating arrangements for the second part of the budget session.

The secretaries general of both the houses also discussed the issue in the context of a substantial reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic in the country and the extensive vaccination coverage.

The Rajya Sabha functioned from 10 am to 3 pm and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm during the first part of the budget session.