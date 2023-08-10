RS passes Pharmacy Amendment Bill 2023

Jammu,: Rajya Sabha Thursday passed Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aimed at removing the ambiguity vis-à-vis the status of persons registered or qualified under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act.

The Bill, which was presented in the Upper House for consideration and passage by the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was passed amid din, almost without discussion. After its clearance by both the Houses, the Bill will be sent for the President’s assent.

The amendment bill provided for insertion of a new section 32C which related to a special provision for persons registered or qualified under the J&K Pharmacy Act, 2011.

The Bill, after getting the President’s assent, would allow persons qualified or registered under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act to be registered as pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Registration under this Act is mandatory for the pharmacists in the country.

Lok Sabha had passed this Bill on August 7 and the Union Health Minister had stated that the amendment would help increase job opportunities for J&K youth. “Post Article 370, the situation in J&K has changed and these amendments will open the avenues of government jobs for the youth of J&K, where tele-consultation facilities are also available now,” he had said.

As per the statement of objects and reasons of the Amendment Bill, any person whose name has been entered in the register of pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011, or possesses qualification (medical assistant/pharmacists) as mentioned under the Act shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of the Pharmacy Act.