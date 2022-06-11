‘RS results came as booster for BJP ahead of Presidential polls’

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha poll results came as a morale booster for the Modi government ahead of next month’s Presidential election. The BJP won 24 of the 57 Rajya Sabha seats on which biennial polls were held on June 10. The BJP fielded 22 candidates and supported two independents, one each in Rajasthan and Haryana.

After the declaration of result, the BJP has won 22 and managed victory of one of the independents supported by it. Fourteen BJP candidates won unopposed and three candidates each won from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and two candidates, one each from Rajasthan and Haryana. One BJP-supported independent candidate won from Haryana.