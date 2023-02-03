Rural Development Ministry allays fear over budget cut in MGNREGA

"A concern has been raised over the Union Budget allocating Rs 60,000 crore for the MGNREGA scheme for 2023-24, which is 18 per cent lower than the Rs 73,000 crore budget estimates of 2022-23. This may affect the rural employment scheme of MGNREGA to achieve its objective of providing wage employment against the demand from the rural households. This is far from thr truth," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme. Any household demanding employment shall be provided at least 100 days of unskilled manual work in a financial year in accordance with the scheme. During FY 2022-23, a total of 99.81 per cent rural households have been offered wage employment against their demand for work. If an applicant for employment under the scheme is not provided such employment within 15 days of receipt, he shall be entitled to a daily unemployment allowance, the ministry said.