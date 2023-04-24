Rural India faced discrimination under Cong, says PM Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lambasted the Congress and accused it of discriminating against rural India during its long rule in the country.

While addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on the occasion of 'Panchayati Raj' day, the PM said that the villages were kept away from development, while his government is determined to set the path of growth in the lives of people living in rural India.

"Though, during the 1990s, the Congress government did take some steps for development, but those were not enough. The Congress destroyed the Panchayati Raj system, which was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. After 2014, rural India has started witnessing developments in all sectors," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi launched various projects, including e-GramSwaraj and GeM portal for procurement of goods and services at the panchayat level.