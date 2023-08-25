Russia rejects inclusion of Ukraine conflict in G20 document, China also raises objection

Meanwhile, China said that the meeting was not the "right forum" to discuss geopolitical issues and that it did not support the inclusion of the content in the Outcome Document.

Russia rejected the inclusion of the paragraph which referred to the Ukraine conflict and the G20 nations calling for a peaceful end to the crisis through dialogue, saying “that it does not conform to the G20 mandate”. It however agreed with the rest of the Outcome Document.

China on its part stated that the G20 meeting was not the "right forum" to discuss geopolitical issues and did not support the inclusion of the geopolitical-related content.