Saffron colour of National Flag depicts strength, courage: RSS chief

Agartala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday after hoisting the national flag in western Tripura said that the saffron colour lying at the top of India's National Flag depicts strength and courage, sacrifice and zeal, which could be seen in the life and philosophy of our ancient kings as well as freedom fighters.
Saying India worships nature, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of the green colour of India's "National Flag as the symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi".
He said : "We have to maintain and uphold the religious behaviour and conduct for the welfare of all sections of people in the society."